'Every Effort Counts': Amitabh Bachchan Urges Global Community to Help India Fight Covid

On Sunday, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan requested the world to help India in fighting the deadly second wave of coronavirus, through a virtual event Vax Live.

The veteran actor was a part of the global virtual event which brought together people from all over the world to talk about the ongoing pandemic. Big B shared a glimpse of the event on his Twitter handle and urged global citizens to join hands in helping India in the time of its crisis.

“Namaskar, this is Amitabh Bachchan. My country India is battling with the sudden surge of the second wave of Covid 19. As a global citizen, I appeal to all global citizens to rise up, speak to your governments, pharmaceutical companies and ask them to donate, to give, to extend a helping hand, to the public that needs it the most. Every effort counts. As Mahatma Gandhiji said: ‘In a gentle way you can shake the world’. Thank you," he was heard as saying in the video.

T 3900 - Privileged to be a part of the concert .. and the fight for India .. pic.twitter.com/vlyhKVc6QG— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 9, 2021

Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World was an initiative to spread awareness on the importance of vaccination and inspire vaccination drives across the world. It was attended by the likes of Pope Francis, US President Joe Biden, Prince Harry, Ben Affleck, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder and many others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here