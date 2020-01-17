'Every Film Has Been a Struggle, Used to Worry What After This,' Says Sunny Singh

His Bollywood journey is full of comedy movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, but Sunny Singh grew up idolising Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn and aspiring to star in action-comedy movies. He has spent several years in showbiz already, but the kind of films he has dreamed of are yet to land in his lap.

The actor opened up about the genre of films close to his heart. "When I was growing up I used to love the 'Khiladi' kind of movies, when Akshay Kumar took the turn of doing very nice, raw, action-comedy films. Every Punjabi guy used to look up to him because he has that raw energy, with a good physique and a good charm. Even Ajay Devgn - seeing these guys helped me. You see yourself in them and that builds up your confidence as an actor," Sunny said.

Sunny always wanted to become an actor, despite knowing that the journey is not going to be easy.

"I have had many emotional moments going for auditions. At that time, 13-14 years back, I was very young, and I wanted to become an actor. I did a few shows, but I wanted to do films. So I thought I'll take a break do theater. I also did modelling. Then I met Luv Ranjan through a casting director," he said.

Sunny made his film debut with a brief role in Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji (2011), followed by a role in Akaash Vani directed by Luv Ranjan. "We developed a bond which increased with time and we have faith in each other. He believed in me, I have learned a lot from him."

Despite his bond with Luv and the breakthrough in the industry, Sunny's struggle hasn't ended. "There was a struggle with every movie, there was the thought, iske baad kya? You give your 100% to a movie, but you worry, iske baad kuch aayega ya nahi aayega."

He continues, "When Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 came, things got a little better. If people like a film, then you get another one. And if people like you in comedy they will offer you those kinds of films only. Nobody minds doing that, but you get the option to choose when you are established as an actor."

"I really want to do psychological thrillers, intense roles, action-comedy which has always been my favourite genre. I really want to do a movie on the story of a stuntman."

Why, you may ask. Sunny's father is an action director who has worked on films like Gangajaal, Golmaal, Shivaay, Omkara. "He had started with Roti Kapada Aur Makaan as an assistant. He was an associate to Veeru Devgn ji," Sunny says. That way, his background has been very similar to that of actor Vicky Kaushal, whose father Sham Kaushal is also an action director.

"I have known Vicky Kaushal since we were kids, because our fathers used to be fighters together. Our native places are also close by. My mother and Vicky's mother used to meet on occasions. So we have that respect for each other. The best thing about our fathers is that they are very simple. I have seen my father struggle, he used to come home after 3-4 months, travelling to multiple countries for film shoots," says Sunny.

Did the struggle ever scare him, or does everything seem worth it when you see yourself on the big screen, we ask. "Nobody knows that I really don't watch myself on the screen. I do have to attend my film's screening, but after that I don't ever watch it again. If I do I start questioning everything and assessing every scene, which is not my job. When you keep thinking about it non-stop, you get confused. I just pick up calls and when people say good things, I like that."

Sunny is back to home turf with his latest release Jai Mummy Di, produced by Luv Films. Calling Luv Ranjan his teacher, the actor says he shares a bond with all those who were associated with the Pyaar ka Punchnama franchise – Kartik Aaryan, Nusrat Bharucha, Sonnalli Seygall, etc.

"If I call Luv sir at 1:30 in the night, even if he is very busy, he will call back. That's the bond we share. All of us actors – Nushrat, Kartik, Sonnalli - we know that even if you're busy with another movie, if you need Sunny, if you need Kartik, they'll be there. Like with Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik said, guest appearance hai yaar, kar le. So I said theek hai, suna de. We had a good conversation. He was there at Jai Mummy Di promotions. So we are there for each other,” Sunny insisted.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.