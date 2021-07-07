Every Newcomer Has Ambition to be Dilip Kumar, But There Can be Only One: Waheeda Rehman

I was fortunate to work with Dilip saab in four films (Dil Diya Dard Liya, Ram Aur Shyam, Aadmi and Mashaal). The world knows he was a great actor. He was simply superb at his craft. Even today any newcomer who comes into the industry has the ambition of becoming Dilip Kumar. He was a thorough gentleman and a polite person.

Working with him was like being on a joyride. My journey with him was relentless and exhilarating. He was a very methodical actor. He had his own style which was really unique. Even during rehearsals, he would give everything to it. Sometimes, I would tell him, ‘Dilip saab aap rehearsals main itna mehnat karte ho main toh tired ho jaati hoon.” He would tell me that if you get the right emotions in rehearsals, the actual take would always be better.

I still remember a sequence that Dilip saab performed in Mashaal. It is the famous scene with the dialogue “Ae bhai koi hai.” It was a highly emotional sequence but he just did it with so much ease. He was such a huge star and even a better performer.

I last met him at his house on his 90th birthday. It was a big party. Unfortunately he was suffering from Alzheimer’s. Saira (Banu) tried to introduce me to him but he couldn’t recognise me. Later his brother said, ‘Laale, Waheedaji has come to meet you.’ He was trying really hard and gave me faint smile. I felt really bad that an actor of his calibre couldn’t recognise people. I could never meet him after that. But Saira would often keep me posted about his health.

He inspired everyone and was a great human being. My heartfelt condolences to Saira and may his soul rest in peace.​

(As told to News18.com)

