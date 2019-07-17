Take the pledge to vote

Every Pic From Inside Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas' Romantic and Luxurious Maldives Honeymoon

After the nuptials, Joe Jonas and SophieTurner headed to the east for their stunning honeymoon vacation, choosing Maldives as their destination.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2019, 10:39 AM IST
Every Pic From Inside Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas' Romantic and Luxurious Maldives Honeymoon
Image courtesy: Joe Jonas fan club/ Instagram (joejonasteam)
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas created quite a buzz when they got married in a hush-hush surprise wedding in Las Vegas, followed by a traditional ceremony in France. After the nuptials, the newlyweds headed to the east for their stunning honeymoon vacation, choosing Maldives as their destination.

While the couple is maintaining a low-key social media profile after their wedding, recently they posted some pictures from their honeymoon. Days later, new pictures are making rounds on the Internet. In the new set of photos, the couple can be seen snuggling on a sofa, and Joe landing a kiss on his wife’s cheek. While the singer can be seen wearing a black t-shirt, Sophie has donned a comfortable grey t-shirt along with matching shorts.

Take a look:

The couple took to their respective Instagram pages to share a bunch of photos from their honeymoon in Maldives. In the pictures, Joe and Sophie are seen enjoying the beach life with sushi, chess and water rides.

View this post on Instagram

I found happiness. ♥️#discoversoneva

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

The two celebs started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. They were seen attending Nick and Priyanka Chopra's Udaipur wedding last year. During a talk show, Jonas had suggested that the couple might get married this summer.

Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, had got married in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator in a hush-hush surprise wedding in Los Angles last month. Joe's brothers and bandmates -- Nick and Kevin, stood by his side on his big day. Sophie's new sister-in-laws, Priyanka and Danielle, were also there to support the couple.

The two recently hosted their wedding in the presence of family and friends and got hitched again in a second ceremony in Sarrians in southern France.

Loading...
