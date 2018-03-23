GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo

Rajya Sabha Elections 2018

Full Results [+]
BJP INC AITC BJD TRS RJD TDP YSRCP JD(U) OTH
Seats (2018) 34/59 seats
17 5 0 3 0 2 2 1 2 2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
0000002100
Bihar6/6 seats
1100020020
Chhattisgarh0/1 seats
0000000000
Gujarat4/4 seats
2200000000
Haryana1/1 seats
1000000000
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
1000000000
Jharkhand0/2 seats
0000000000
Karnataka0/4 seats
0000000000
Kerala0/1 seats
0000000000
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
4100000000
Maharashtra6/6 seats
3100000002
Odisha3/3 seats
0003000000
Rajasthan3/3 seats
3000000000
Telangana0/3 seats
0000000000
Uttar Pradesh1/10 seats
1000000000
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
1000000000
West Bengal0/5 seats
0000000000

Total Strength: 245

NDA 76
UPA 52
OTH 91
25
»
1-min read

Every Time I Wear Turban, I Am Filled With Pride: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, who is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Kesari, says wearing a turban for the role fills him with pride.

IANS

Updated:March 23, 2018, 4:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Every Time I Wear Turban, I Am Filled With Pride: Akshay Kumar
Image: Twitter/Akshay Kumar
Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar, who is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Kesari, says wearing a turban for the role fills him with pride.

Akshay attended the trailer launch of the film Nanak Shah Fakir here on Thursday.

After Singh Is Kinng and Singh Is Bliing, Akshay will be seen sporting a turban in Kesari yet again.

"I have been shooting for 'Kesari' since the last one and a half months, and every time that I wear the taaj (turban) on my head, I am filled with pride," he said.

Earlier, Akshay had shifted the release date of Pad Man because of Padmaavat. Akshay let the controversial Padmaavat get a solo release, and now he has stepped in to support "Nanak Shah Fakir".

"I am not doing this because of any kind of thing, I am doing it because I believe in it," said Akshay, who believes in the concept of "Ik Onkar", which means 'one God'.

His own film Kesari is a war drama based on the Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against the Afghans in 1897. It stars Akshay and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles and is directed by Anurag Singh.

The film ‘Nanak Shah Fakir' released in 2015 after having a tough time getting clearance from the censor board. Within a week of its release, the film was banned by the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC).

The SGPC has now vetted the film that has been modified based on their feedback, and it is being distributed for release on April 13 via Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

On the film's re-release, Akshay said it is a "blessing in disguise".

Nanak Shah Fakir is based on the life and teachings of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Dev.

It is produced by Harinder S. Sikka under the banner of M/S Gurbani Media Pvt Ltd. The original score of the film was composed by Tuomas Kantelinen.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Recommended For You