Every Word Said About Anu Malik is True, Says Alisha Chinai Who Accused Him of Molestation in 1995

As #MeToo allegations pile up against Anu Malik, another singer has come forward to call him out for his alleged sexual misconduct. Singer Alisha Chinai, who recorded several hit songs with Malik during the 1990s, has claimed that every word said and written about the Bollywood music-composer is "true".Chinai has also said that she stands by all the women who have spoken up against Malik.“Every word said and written about Anu Malik is true. I stand by all the women who have finally spoken up. May they find peace and closure in their lives," Chinai was quoted as saying by The Asian Age.For the uninitiated, during the release of Chinai's hit track Made in India, the singer had accused Malik of molesting her. The two did not work together for several years, only to reunite in 2003 with Ishq Vishk.Recently, singer Shweta Pandit accused Malik of sexually harassing her when she was 15. In a long Twitter post, Pandit recounted her ordeal and called Malik a "pedophile". She also thanked singer Sona Mohapatra for calling him out and urged others who have been exploited by him in the past, to speak up. Mohapatra accused Malik of being a "serial offender" and alleged that he would call her at odd hours.Meanwhile, Malik has been fired from the singing reality show Indian Idol by Sony Entertainment Television in the wake of the numerous allegations of sexual harassment that have been levelled against him by multiple women.On Saturday, two more women came forward to accuse Malik of sexual harassment.In her alleged encounter with Malik, the first woman recalled that the composer "rubbed his body" against her and when she expressed shock at his behavior, he apologized meekly.Another woman, who is an aspiring singer, alleged that she was approached to participate on Indian Idol 10 as a wild card entry but she refused the offer because Malik had sexually harassed her seven years ago.However, Malik dismissed as "ridiculous" the allegations that have been levelled against him by Pandit. He also denied knowing Mohapatra.Malik has yet to comment on the latest development.