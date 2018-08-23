English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Everybody Has a Different Journey in This Industry: Vaani Kapoor on Her Two-Year Hiatus
At a time when her contemporaries are doing two-three films in a year, Vaani’s last big screen project was in 2016.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Vaani Kapoor
Vaani Kapoor made an impressive start of her acting career with Maneesh Sharma’s Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013. Post her debut, the actor went missing from the scene for quite some time. She returned to the big screen once again with Yash Raj Films’ Befikre in 2016. But unfortunately, the film had a hard time attracting the audiences, and Vaani suddenly slipped off the limelight.
“There were very polarized reviews for the movie. Some people loved it, others hated it. While some thought it was too aggressive but I genuinely enjoyed watching that film as an audience and I was entertained,” says the actor as she sits for a brief chat with News18.com.
In Befikre, Vaani plays the role of a modern woman who lives life on her own terms. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film is a coming-of-age love story.
“There are pre-conceived notions that have gotten attached in a certain way with this movie but I feel we all made it with love and we all worked hard towards it and there was an entire team who had put in all their hard work and soul into it. And, I genuinely enjoyed my film", she states
When asked if her confidence took a beating when the film didn’t work at the box office, she says, “For me, it was only a win-win situation. I got to work with some wonderful and supremely talented people and I can only be fortunate to be a part of such a project. So, I had nothing to lose. For me, I have only gained out of it.”
At a time when her contemporaries are doing two-three films in a year, Vaani’s last big screen project was in 2016. But, the actor says she is satisfied with the kind of projects she’d been associated with in the past.
“I just want to act in good films. So whenever good films come my way, I’ll pick them up. Everybody has a very different journey in this industry; some people get it quicker than the others, but at least I’m blessed enough to be a part of the projects that I truly want to be,” adds the actor, who recently turned showstopper at a wedding fashion show at DLF Mall of India.
Now, after a hiatus of two years, Vaani is once again set to make a comeback on the silver screen with Siddharth Anand’s untitled project which will see her opposite Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.
Talking about it, Vaani says, “It’s an exciting one because it’s one of the biggest action films of this year. And, Hrithik and Tiger are extremely talented. I think it’s the best film when it comes to action. The fact that it’s being shot in multiple countries and beautiful grandeur locations, so it’s something I’m also awaiting. I have challenges in my own way in this movie. There’ll be a certain training that is expected out of me for my part and I’m really looking forward to it.”
(All images: Instagram/Vaani Kapoor)
