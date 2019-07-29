Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Everybody Should be Given Second Chance, Says Malaika Arora on Relationship With Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood stars Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were first linked two years back. They continued to step out together in and around Mumbai on multiple occasions since then.

News18.com

Updated:July 29, 2019, 9:34 AM IST
Everybody Should be Given Second Chance, Says Malaika Arora on Relationship With Arjun Kapoor
Image of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram
Malaika Arora is more ready than ever to put her love for Arjun Kapoor on display after years of keeping their romance under wraps. Malaika and Arjun have reportedly been dating for about two years, though they kept their love out of the spotlight following the Bollywood diva's divorce from Arbaaz Khan.

Fans must be guessing since they are done keeping their relationship in the shadows, a possible wedding could most likely happen in the near future, but it has not been as easy for the couple as it looks, especially for Malaika.

Opening up about the same in a recent interview, Malaika said taking second chance at love is still considered taboo in India.

“It is a taboo because there are a lot of situations and issues that need to be tackled in our country, though I think the issue needs to be looked at with an open mind. A little more sensitivity (is needed), as opposed to being harsh and callous and negative towards things. I think it is important to be inclusive. When I talk of second chances, I'm thinking of making the most of second chances. I think everybody should be given a second chance," Malaika was quoted as saying by Filmfare via a news portal.

On always being under the media scrutiny, Malaika said, “It is part of being in the public eye, of being in this business. I think the sooner you make peace with it, the better things work out for you. Also, I feel we are all quite comfortable with it right now.”

