'Everybody Shouldn't Get to Vote, Dictatorship Right Way': Vijay Deverakonda Courts Controversy

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is best known for his film Arjun Reddy, has said that the entire people of the country should not be allowed to vote. The actor made the controversial statement in an interview with Film Companion. Vijay added that he'd like to be a dictator if at all he plans to enter politics. The actor's response was to a question about his possible entry in politics in the future like other South film stars.

The actor expressed his opposition to the current electoral system and said that he does not have the patience for politics. "The political system itself in some way is not making sense, as in how we go about the elections is not making sense in some way. I don't even think everyone should be allowed to vote. There's a concept when you get on a plane and you're flying to Bombay, would we all decide who will fly the plane? Should we let the 300 passengers on board decide to vote who is going to go on that plane? No! We let an efficient agency like the airlines who is most competent and understand this business better to put the best person possible to fly the plane," Vijay said.

"Why are they having money swinger votes? Why are they having cheap alcohol swinger votes? It's ridiculous. I am not even saying that rich people should vote. I think the middle class who have the most at stake and people who are educated and people who don't get swung by a little money should vote. That is why I say everybody should not be allowed to vote because they don't even know who they are voting for and why they are voting for," Vijay added.

He further said that only dictatorship can bring about change in society and that he would like to be a dictator.

"I'd like to be a dictator, if at all. That's the way you can make a change. I'm having good intentions, you don't know what's good for you, maybe, but just stick to this and five or 10 years down the line it's going to pay off. I think somewhere dictatorship is the right way but you need to have a good guy."