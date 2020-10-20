Everybody Wanted This Love Story Between A Rebel And A Conservative To Work: Kajol On DDLJ'

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kajol considers Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge a special movie in her career, one that made everyone fall in love with Raj and Simran and is relatable even today. The film, fondly called “DDLJ”, completed 25 years on Tuesday, and the actor said the romance between her character, Simran and Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj makes the Aditya Chopra-directed movie timeless.

Kajol believes people fell in love with their characters more than the beautiful locales as the story travelled through London, Switzerland and Punjab. ‘DDLJ’ is the kind of film where it’s the characters that people fall in love with more than where it is based or anything like that. Everybody wants this love story of a rebel and a conservative to work. Everybody believes that in an ideal world, it would work, Kajol said.

But the actor revealed she has seen the full movie only twice in her life. I have actually seen the complete film twice really, other than the bits and pieces on TV. I watched it 10 years ago and at the premiere, which was 25 years ago and my instant reaction was that I loved the film.

I love the fact that I forgot I was watching myself on the screen. (It felt like I was) watching this girl Simran on the screen and that’s the biggest compliment I can give to the movie, Kajol, 46, told .