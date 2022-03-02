'Everyone Can Help Someone: Tamil Actor Hima Bindhu Visits Orphanage

Television actor Hima Bindhu, who plays the lead character of Sahan in Idhayathai Thirudathey, has charmed the audience with her acting and infectious smile. Her show has struck a chord with the TV audience and it recently completed 1000 episodes.

The actor recently visited an orphanage and spent some time with the children there. Hima shared some snapshots on Instagram from the wonderful moments she spent there. She started the post by writing that “We can’t help everyone, but Everyone can help someone."

Hima quoted author Steve Maraboli in the caption, writing that a kind gesture can reach wounds only compassion can heal. She wrote that this visit to an orphanage taught her never to take things for granted.

She thanked Nirosha, Vanitha and Powshi for inviting her to the orphanage. The actor wrote that she felt relieved of her pain and hard times after watching these lovely kids. She felt extremely happy receiving such unflinching love from these kids, the actor said and wrote the name of each kid she met at the orphanage in the caption.

Advertisement

The actor received a lot of love from fans in the comment section. Fans were delighted knowing that Hima was almost of the same nature as her character in the show Idhayathai Thirudathey.

Idhayathai Thirudathey revolves around the life of characters Sahana and Shiva, who have different attitudes and approaches. After a misunderstanding and rivalry, in a twist to the story, both get married. The second season of this show revolves around Sahana and her daughter Aishwarya.

Sahana has separated from Shiva but Aishwarya doesn’t know. Idhayathai Thirudathey airs on Colors Tamil at 08:30 pm on weekdays. The popular romantic drama started on February 14, 2020. Apart from Hima, Navin Kumar and Baby Aazhiya are a part of these series.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.