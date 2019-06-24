'Everyone Can See the Irony': Sunaina’s Boyfriend Ruhail Amin on Roshan Family Not Having Problems with Hrithik and Sussanne

Ruhail Amin’s name hit the headlines when his alleged girlfriend Sunaina, Hrithik Roshan’s sister, said that her family is not accepting him because he is Muslim. "This incident has once again exposed the dark underbelly of identity politics at play in today’s liberal times which are totally uncalled for," Ruhail told News18 in an interview.

Earlier, Sunaina had claimed that she is "living in hell" and her family is making her life unbearable. In an interview with an entertainment website, she revealed that she has asked Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel to help her in her fight for justice.

"This is unfortunate," Ruhail said, commenting about the 'love jihad' angle his love story with Sunaina has taken in the family. "Labeling someone extremist just because he/she belongs to a certain religion is simply outrageous and needs to be condemned in strongest words," he added.

Sunaina and Ruhail first met when he used to cover entertainment for Times Now. "We lost touch and reconnected through social media," he said.

Ruhail said that while he has spoken to Sunaina's parents once, they were not happy about it. "They did not approve of our friendship," he said. "I also got to know that her parents put a security ring around her post our friendship, and when she told me about it my first reaction was of disbelief and later a good laugh," he said.

In an interview earlier, Sunaina had said that she fell in love with journalist Ruhail Amin last year. However, her father Rakesh Roshan, she said, slapped her and called Ruhail a 'terrorist'.

"Calling someone a terrorist just because of his identity is unacceptable. Religions and geographies should not become the cornerstones of defining extremism; we need to move beyond that mindset. Most importantly, we need to stand up against ignorant viewpoints, whoever has them," Ruhail told News18.

The journalist said that he has been in touch with Sunaina. "She wants to restart her life on a positive note and wants her family to support her decisions," he said, talking about what lies in the future ahead.

When asked why is there a problem now even though Hrithik Roshan was married to Suzanne, a Muslim, Ruhail said, "Everyone can see the irony here".

