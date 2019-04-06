English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Everyone Got Emotional When Irrfan Gave First Shot For Angrezi Medium, Says Producer Dinesh Vijan
Producer Dinesh Vijan says Irrfan was not emotional and remained his "usual self" on the sets of Angrezi Medium.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Producer Dinesh Vijan says the entire team of Angrezi Medium got emotional when Irrfan gave his first shot for the film. The 52-year-old actor recently returned to the country and started shooting for the film, a year after he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and was being treated abroad.
Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adjania.
"Irrfan is undoubtedly one of the best actors in the country. When he gave his first shot everyone around got emotional. For me it was one of those life-defining moments working with him again after Hindi Medium. Having him and Homi together was something all three of us have always wanted," Dinesh said in a statement.
The producer said Irrfan was not emotional and remained his "usual self." "Wry humour, crackling one-liners and back on his own turf. Deepak (Dobriyal) and his improvisations brought the house down. It was like the first day of Hindi Medium," he added.
While Irrfan's character in Hindi Medium was Raj Batra, a Delhi based businessman with a sari showroom, in Angrezi Medium he plays Champak from Udaipur who is in the sweet business.
According to the synopsis, Irrfan and Deepak will play brothers in the film who have inherited a 100-year-old sweet business and are also rivals. A distant cousin, played by Manu Rishi, who owns the biggest sweet shop also adds to the rivalry within the family.
The film features Radhika Madan as Irrfan's daughter and talks are on for another leading lady.
The crew will be shooting in Rajasthan till April end, after which they move to London as in the film Irrfan's daughter has aspirations of studying abroad.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adjania.
"Irrfan is undoubtedly one of the best actors in the country. When he gave his first shot everyone around got emotional. For me it was one of those life-defining moments working with him again after Hindi Medium. Having him and Homi together was something all three of us have always wanted," Dinesh said in a statement.
The producer said Irrfan was not emotional and remained his "usual self." "Wry humour, crackling one-liners and back on his own turf. Deepak (Dobriyal) and his improvisations brought the house down. It was like the first day of Hindi Medium," he added.
While Irrfan's character in Hindi Medium was Raj Batra, a Delhi based businessman with a sari showroom, in Angrezi Medium he plays Champak from Udaipur who is in the sweet business.
According to the synopsis, Irrfan and Deepak will play brothers in the film who have inherited a 100-year-old sweet business and are also rivals. A distant cousin, played by Manu Rishi, who owns the biggest sweet shop also adds to the rivalry within the family.
The film features Radhika Madan as Irrfan's daughter and talks are on for another leading lady.
The crew will be shooting in Rajasthan till April end, after which they move to London as in the film Irrfan's daughter has aspirations of studying abroad.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | The Future of T20 Looks Like…Dre Russ!
- Vivek Oberoi on ‘PM Narendra Modi’ Release Delay: Some People Put Us in So Many Difficulties
- Real-Life Rickroll: British Citizens Want Rick Astley to Become the Next Prime Minister
- Malaysia Open: Kidambi Srikanth Loses Quarterfinals, India's Campaign Comes to an End
- Xiaomi’s Mi Soundbar is Not Fully Compatible With Its Own Mi TV LED Range
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results