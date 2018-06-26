English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Everyone Has an Opinion While Creating Music, Says Sonu Nigam
Singer Sonu Nigam speaks about the difference between today's and 1970s music creation process.
Image: A file photo of Sonu Nigam.
Mumbai: Singer Sonu Nigam feels that nowadays everyone, irrespective of knowledge has an opinion on creating music which was not the case in the 1960s and 70s.
The singer was interacting with the media along with music composer Shibani Kashyap, Shantanu Moitra, Leslie Lewis, Shamir Tandon, Sandesh Shandilya, Vivek Vasvani at R.D. Burman's 79th birth anniversary celebrations on Monday here.
When asked about the difference between today's and 1970s music creation process, Sonu said: "During those times, at the music sittings, actors and other people used to come but not with intension of advising or teaching and interfering music composers or singers' work.
"They used to go there to learn some from them, to have a good time and to give some inputs. Nowadays, however, everyone has an opinion while creating music whether they have the knowledge of it or not and that I feel is a major difference."
Sonu also expressed that he feels unlucky that he did not have the opportunity to sing for legendary music composer Rahul Dev Burman.
"I feel lucky that I met Panchamda, but I also feel unlucky because he wanted me to sing in 1942: A Love Story. However, at that time, I went to Delhi and was there for three months.
"When I returned to Mumbai, someone told me that Panchamda (Rahul Dev Burman) was looking for me and he was keen that I should sing a song for him but nevertheless, I still feel connected to him and his legacy will stay forever through his music."
1942: A Love Story was Burman's swansong.
Burman's career as a music composer spanned over 33 years in which he composed more than 5,000 songs. Popularly known as Panchamda, he created a style of his own and defined Bollywood music with his romantic and peppy tracks that ruled the 1960s and '70s.
Musicians and singers continue to be inspired by him till date.
Also Watch
The singer was interacting with the media along with music composer Shibani Kashyap, Shantanu Moitra, Leslie Lewis, Shamir Tandon, Sandesh Shandilya, Vivek Vasvani at R.D. Burman's 79th birth anniversary celebrations on Monday here.
When asked about the difference between today's and 1970s music creation process, Sonu said: "During those times, at the music sittings, actors and other people used to come but not with intension of advising or teaching and interfering music composers or singers' work.
"They used to go there to learn some from them, to have a good time and to give some inputs. Nowadays, however, everyone has an opinion while creating music whether they have the knowledge of it or not and that I feel is a major difference."
Sonu also expressed that he feels unlucky that he did not have the opportunity to sing for legendary music composer Rahul Dev Burman.
"I feel lucky that I met Panchamda, but I also feel unlucky because he wanted me to sing in 1942: A Love Story. However, at that time, I went to Delhi and was there for three months.
"When I returned to Mumbai, someone told me that Panchamda (Rahul Dev Burman) was looking for me and he was keen that I should sing a song for him but nevertheless, I still feel connected to him and his legacy will stay forever through his music."
1942: A Love Story was Burman's swansong.
Burman's career as a music composer spanned over 33 years in which he composed more than 5,000 songs. Popularly known as Panchamda, he created a style of his own and defined Bollywood music with his romantic and peppy tracks that ruled the 1960s and '70s.
Musicians and singers continue to be inspired by him till date.
Also Watch
-
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Steve Smith Lands in Canada for First Taste of Cricket Since 'Sandpaper Gate'
- Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Among 20 Indians Invited to Join Oscars Academy
- This Video of Priyanka Chopra Dancing With Sister Parineeti on Tip Tip Barsa Pani Will Make Your Day
- Team India Face the Lenses Before Taking Guard Against Ireland and England
- India to Take on New Zealand in Women's World T20 Opener