Everyone in Bipasha's Family Talks at the Same Time, I Quietly Listen, Says Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover still lives on in the hearts of many women as the incredibly handsome, tattooed Dr. Armaan Malik from Dill Mill Gayye. The show wrapped up about 10 years ago, but the actor continues to enjoy the fan frenzy it generated.

While shooting for his latest digital series, Boss, the 37-year-old actor came across women on the sets who'd be excited to meet Dill Mill Gayye's Dr Armaan. Karan recalls, "While I was shooting for Boss, in every episode I met girls who'd come and say we are big fans of yours, we used to be in class seven when we used to watch you in Dill Mill Gaye."

After the medical drama wrapped up, Karan went on to feature in other TV shows like Dil Dosti Dance and Qubool Hai. He took a break from television to act in films like Alone and Hate Story 3, which was followed by a few projects that did not go as planned.

"3 Dev did not go the way it was supposed to. I had finished shooting for it, I was dubbing for it but it got delayed. It was supposed to release later but that didn't happen. Then I finished a film called Firkie, which is to be released by the end of the year. I have also finished a film called Aadat with Bipasha (Basu). That should be out later this year," says Karan.

"I was also working on Judaai, which (Karan) Kundra is doing now. Other than that, there's another facet of my creativity that's opened up - painting." Karan is working on a series of paintings right now.

Besides Boss – Baap of Special Services, a web series for Alt Balaji, Karan is currently playing Rishabh Bajaj in the new version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Interestingly, he was also a part of the original show.

"Not many people can say that they've worked in two versions of the same show. And to be actually playing a much bigger and one of the most prominent roles in the second version feels good. Other than that, it's a completely different show," Karan shares.

In Boss, he stars opposite Sagarika Ghatge as a flirtatious con-man inspector/detective with an ambiguous identity. The role is quite up the alley for Karan, who often shows off his goofy side on social media and in real life.

"I try and keep it as real as I can, even on my own social media platforms. That's where you're supposed to be yourself and not playing a character. I can try and portray myself differently but that would be a lie," Karan says.

"But being goofy is a big part of me," adds the actor, whose wedding hashtag was #monkeylove. "Yeah, that's as goofy as it gets."

Tell him that it was pretty unexpected from someone like Bipasha, and Karan reveals that his actress wife can be goofier than him. "Nobody knows that side of her. I have some videos of her which are really funny."

Karan and Bipasha had a big fat Bong-Punjabi wedding in April 2016. The couple is extremely active on social media. Right from their wedding photos and videos to glimpses from their day-to-day life, they share a lot with their followers. Despite being a Punjabi, Karan has fit perfectly into Bipasha's big Bengali family, and is seen celebrating every occasion with them.

"I think they really needed me. They needed one person to listen, because everyone always talks at the same time. Everyone talks about different things at the same time. Everyone talks in BengaIi obviously, which I know now. So I think they had this big need for somebody like me, who listens. Sometime they ask me, why are you not talking? I say you guys need someone to listen because you all talk at the same time. I feel blessed to have been taken in as a part of this family with such wonderful people who make such yummy food," Karan says.

The actor makes sure he works out every day to make up for the Bengali food that Bipasha's mother cooks for him. "Sundays we spend time with the family. Mom cooks dishes like kosha mangsho, chingri malai curry, or poshto. And doi. I think I was born to eat mishti doi. It's my thing. I can live on it. And kheer kodom also. It's a mouthful of heaven," Karan signs off on that sweet note.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.