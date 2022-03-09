'Everyone Sees Themselves Somewhere in Arundhati's Journey': Madhurani Parbhulkar

TV actor Madhurani Prabhulkar, who is known for her role of Arundhati in Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, has shared a special message on Instagram on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Detailing the character of Arundhati, the actor captioned the video, “Friends, Happy Women’s Day. Today, Arundhati has become a place of inspiration for many women and children in Maharashtra."

“When I come across many women from different walks of life, I see them coming from the depths. Everyone sees themselves somewhere in Arundhati’s journey," she added.

“Realizing Arundhati, this journey of hers has taught me a lot about Madhurani. And the credit goes to our strong and prolific writers Namita Vartak and Mugdha Godbole who raised Arundhati and our director Ravindra Karmarkar who gave direction to this Arundhati, “Madhurani added.

Here is the link to the video:

“These three literally grabbed my finger and led me to Arundhati at every turn. She belongs to these three. I am only her form," she further said.

Advertisement

The actor also encouraged women to live their life the way they want and advised them to prioritise themselves. The video has garnered more than 47,000 likes, with netizens making a beeline in the comments section to wish a happy women’s day to Madhurani.

“Super Woman - Wife, Mother, Daughter, Friend to your friends, Actor par excellence, Take a bow Madhurani," commented a user. Another user wished her on the occasion and said that she was proud of her.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.