Everyone Should Relax and Stop Blaming Star Kids for Everything, Says Mrunal Thakur

From the past couple of months, Bollywood has come under fire for various issues, especially nepotism. Now, actress Mrunal Thakur, who made her start with television, talked about the raging insider vs outsider debate.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Mrunal said that she never felt like an outsider. She said that she found a mentor in Ekta Kapoor in television and Karan Johar guided her in Bollywood. As an actor she did whatever was offered to her and gave her hundred percent, she said. She, however, also added that it is a tough journey and hence not for everyone.

Talking about nepotism, Mrunal said, “I never faced nepotism. Aisa kabhi nahi hua ki Janhvi (Kapoor), Sara (Ali Khan) or Ananya (Panday) got a film and not me. But there have been many rejections."

She said that there were times when before her audition she was asked why she was wasting her time. She was also told that she didn't look the part or was actor material. She said that these people never explained why they felt that way. It happened quite a few times and it did hurt, she admitted.

She further came to the defense of her contemporary actresses, saying, “Everyone should relax and stop blaming the star kids for everything. Many don’t know how much hard work they also put in. I’ve seen Ananya work really hard for Student of The Year 2 and even Janhvi for Dhadak. I know the stories. It’s not easy to lose your mum and shoot and give such a big hit.”

Mrunal will be next seen in Jersey opposite Shahid Kapoor. It has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is a Hindi remake of the Nani-starrer Telugu film.