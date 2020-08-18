Everything Bruce Wayne Does in Matt Reeves' The Batman Will Be a Result of His Trauma

Screenwriter Mattson Tomlin, who wrote the highly anticipated The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, opened up about the film. He has co-written the film with director Matt Reeves.

Talking about the project to Den of Geek, he said, "I think that Matt Reeves as a filmmaker, if you look at any of his work, whether or not it’s Let Me In or Cloverfield or the Planet of the Apes movies, he’s always coming from a point of emotion, it’s never the big action thing. It’s always, what is this character’s soul?”

He added, “I think that really looking at Batman as somebody who has gone through this trauma, and then everything that he’s doing is then a reaction to that, rather than shy away from that, I think this film leans into that in some very fun and surprising ways. I think that’s all I can say without getting yelled at.”

Unlike the previous versions of the DC superhero, this film will show the detective side of Batman. The film will also reprise many iconic villains including the Penguin, the Riddler, Carmine Falcone among others.

Apart from Robert Pattinson in the titualr role, the film will also star Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkins, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard among others.