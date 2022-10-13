'Everything Fine Between Chiranjeevi and Me': Allu Arvind

Pushpa: The Rise fame Allu Arjun is a top-notch actor, and his father Allu Aravind is also a leading film producer in Telugu cinema. For those of you who don’t know, according to sources, there were speculations that Allu Arvind and his family, including son Allu Arjun, were not on good terms with Chiranjeevi and his family. Allu Arvind and Chiranjeevi have also not worked together under Allu’s banner Geetha Arts.

But in a recent interview with a media portal, Allu said, “Everything is okay between me and Chiru and we still visit each other’s homes on Diwali and Sankranti.” He further added, “My producers were facing problems nowadays as earlier directors used to decide the heroines but nowadays the top male stars of the movies decide the heroine which has become an issue with producers.”

While we all think about how professional and personal relationships go, especially when both of them are in the same business, the actor recently said, “No. My dad doesn’t give me one. He doesn’t give me a bonus so why should I give him a discount? So no matter how well the movie runs, I am not gonna get an overflow of it.”

Back then, the actor also said that his father was a wise producer who paid him before the film’s release. He also claimed that his father only paid him based on the market price. To one of the media portals, he said, “He is a smart producer. He has paid me before. Because once he gets his profits I will ask for more…We draw lines very well. He is a producer, I am an actor, and we have been working ever since. And there’s always a market price, and he pays the market price.”

