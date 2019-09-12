Everything is Fine on Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No. 1 Sets, Assures Producer Jackky Bhagnani

On Wednesday, a massive fire broke out on the sets of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Coolie No 1. Hours later, co-producer Jackky Bhagnani assured that everyone is safe on the sets of the movie and there have been no casualties from the fire that broke out.

Taking to Twitter, Jackky posted on Wednesday evening, "We would like to thank the firefighters, Mumbai Police and the BMC officials for their immediate assistance, after a concerning situation on the sets of #Coolieno1. The fire was put out immediately with no casualties. I want to thank everyone for their concern and wishes."

Reportedly, the accident occurred at around 12:30 am on Wednesday at the Filmistan Studio in Goregaon, Mumbai. It is stated that some 15 workers were present on set at the time of the fire, who called the fire brigade and police.

Coolie No 1 is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name. In the 1995 original Govinda plays the role of Raju, who lies about being a rich businessman in order to get married to Malti (Karisma). Both films are helmed by David Dhawan. The remake is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Coolie No 1 remake will be the second collaboration between the father-son duo. They have earlier worked together in Main Tera Hero (2014) and Judwaa 2 (2017), both of which were commercially successful ventures.

Coolie No 1 is set to release on May 1, 2020.

