Director Rohit Shetty is all set to make his digital debut with the Amazon Prime Video web series The Indian Police Force. The show will feature Siddharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. Recently Rohit Shetty shared a behind the scenes video from the sets of The Indian Police Force on Instagram which has blown people’s minds and is currently going viral on social media.

In the video, a speeding car is seen flipping in the air, as it hits a car ahead of it. In the end, Rohit Shetty is seen walking towards the yellow colour car, which lies upside down on the road. Sharing the clip the filmmaker wrote, “back to our old business!!! Ab aane waale 2 saal Phaad denge. That’s how you flip a running car. No visual effects!!! Everything raw and real!!!”

Seeing the video, one of the users commented, “Super excited for the Indian Police Force.” Another one wrote, “Hard Work” and showered fire emojis in the comment box.

Apart from that Siddharth Malhotra also commented “Rohit sir and team are killing it as usual." Actress Shilpa Shetty also dropped fire and evil eye emoticons in the comments section.

Rohit Shetty is known for his action films, so after seeing the clip, everyone assumes that the Indian Police Force will also have a lot of action sequences. The series is also produced by Rohit Shetty under the banner of Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment.

Indian Police Force also marks the first collaboration of Rohit Shetty and Siddharth Malhotra. The web series is set in Shetty’s fictional Cop Universe. But, there is no official information regarding the release date yet.

However, Shetty’s last release Circus was a box office failure and went on to become one of the biggest flops in 2022.

Now after the completion of the shooting of the Indian Police Force, Rohit Shetty will be busy preparing for the next version of his Singham franchise. Deepika Padukone is also going to be seen for the first time with Ajay Devgn in the upcoming edition of Singham.

