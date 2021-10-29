Everything You Need to Know About 'Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath's Dinesh Kanade

Zee Marathi romantic drama “Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath" has become quite popular among viewers in a short period.

The audience has praised all the actors in this series, for they have played their roles well. On the show, Ghartonde, played by Dinesh Kanade, supports everything Simi does including her mistakes. Sheetal Kshirsagar is playing the role of Simi Chaudhary.

Talking about Dinesh Kanade, the actor has completed his schooling from Utkarsh Mandir Malad and did his further education at Mumbai University.

The actor has showcased his talent in various Hindi and Marathi plays. He was part of the Marathi film Rangakarmi.

He has also played a pivotal role in the popular Hindi play Chanakya, which was also performed at the Parliament House in Delhi.

Despite playing the antagonist, Ghartonde, in the series, the role has made him popular among the Marathi masses. Many are saying that the actor seems to be doing justice to the role.

Apart from this, his performance in the series based on Sai Baba’s life and the Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji was hugely appreciated by the viewers. The role gave him a distinct identity.

He had portrayed the character of Rahuji Pant in the series Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji. Due to this role, Dinesh Kanade reached every household in Maharashtra.

According to reports, before entering the entertainment industry, Dinesh used to work at BEST, and in those days, he developed a passion for acting.

Besides Dinesh, the cast of the show includes Shreyas Talpade and Prarthana Behere in the lead role. Meanwhile, other actors like Kaajal Kate, Sheetal Kshirsagar, and Myra Vaikul, who play pivotal roles in the show, have formed a separate fan base in a short period.

