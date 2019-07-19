Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Everything You Need to Know About Taylor Swift’s New Movie Cats

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Tom Hooper, Cats stars Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba and Judi Dench in important roles.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 19, 2019, 3:47 PM IST
Everything You Need to Know About Taylor Swift's New Movie Cats
Francesca Heyward in a still from Cats trailer. (Image: YouTube grab)
After releasing the teaser earlier this week, the makers of the upcoming film Cats took to social media on Friday to share the film’s trailer.

In the 2.23-minute video, actors are seen in "digital fur technology" to convincingly play felines. It also features a terrific Jennifer Hudson singing the memorable song Memory. With the trailer sending social media into a tizzy, here's everything you need to know about the Tom Hooper directorial. 

What is it about?

The movie revolves around a tribe of cats called the Jellicles. Ever year, they have to go to a Jellicle Ball, where they have to choose one cat who will get to ascend to the cat version of heaven and be reborn into a new life.

What is it based on?

It is the movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit stage musical Cats, which was originally based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by TS Eliot. The musical opened in 1981 and since then has become one of the longest-running shows on both Broadway and in London.

Who is starring in it?

Along with Taylor Swift, the film will feature Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo, Judi Dench and Ian McKellen. Taylor Swift will be seen playing the role of Bombalurina, a confident female feline. Meanwhile, Hudson will be seen as Grizabella, a cat who wants to seek acceptance from society.

When is it releasing?

Cats is scheduled to hit theatres on December 20. 

