‘Evict Simba Nagpal’ Trends on Twitter After He Angrily Pushes Umar Riaz into Pool

Bigg Boss 15 is being considered as the toughest season of all time as the tussle between the contestants of the show appears to be never-ending. The contestants of the show are required to put forth their point of view, display their real character, and entertain the audience, but the one thing Bigg Boss never tolerates is physical violence. In a recent live feed of Bigg Boss 15, a verbal spat took place between Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal during the nomination task.

The two are often seen at loggerheads with each other, but things escalated to another level this time. Once again, the two locked horns on a common topic. But the viewers of the reality show were shocked when Simba got into a physical fight with Umar.

During the spat, Simba got furious over some words used by Umar and pushed him with full force into the pool. Luckily, Umar landed in the pool and no serious injury was caused. Ieshaan Sehgaal, who was standing right there when the incident happened, quickly rushed and condemned Simba over his act.

Apparently, Umar had abused Simba on his mother which angered the latter, therefore, in the heat of the moment, he pushed the him into the swimming pool. The act has brought a rage amongst Twitterati, who are now demanding Simba’s immediate eviction as physical violence is not allowed in the house. Minutes after the clip surfaced, ‘Evict Simba Nagpal’ started trending on Twitter.

enough is enoughMakers are crossing every limit when it comes to #UmarRiazwe demand eviction of simba right nowretweet so that our voices be heardEVICT SIMBA NOW@BiggBoss @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan — Team Riaz Brothers (@RiazBrothersFC) November 1, 2021

Dignity boy Simba khagpal Pushed @realumarriaz So hard, WE NEED JUSTICE @BeingSalmanKhan It's clearly physical Violence @ColorsTVEVICT SIMBA NOW — Asim Riaz Unity™ | lavesh | (@AsimUnity) November 1, 2021

What is this ? This is not a normal push ( if someone wants to justify) How is he allowed to do all this ? Not doing anything in the show , getting undeserving support and now this is what he does @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss EVICT SIMBA RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/7QZBy3Ma84— Nomaan ellahi (@iamnomaanellahi) November 1, 2021

Fans also posted clips featuring Umar having difficulty in breathing, post the incident.

#UmarRiaz had difficulty in breathing after that push. This is clearly violence! How can they bring someone's life in danger? @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan EVICT SIMBA NOW pic.twitter.com/W4qdAmkGMD — ᵃ (@aqqu___) November 1, 2021

Referring to the 14th season, one of the users mentioned how a contestant got evicted for pushing his housemate into the pool. For the unversed, in Bigg Boss 14, Vikas Gupta was eliminated from the show after he angrily pushed Arshi Khan into the pool.

I remember how one of the contestants was evicted last season for pushing someone into the pool! @BiggBoss @ColorsTV Waiting to see how your rules are gonna work this time.EVICT SIMBA NOW#UmarRiaz | #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/Cp0NeH1a4l — ᴋᴀᴛ ᴅᴏᴜʙʟᴇ ʙᴜɴɴʏ (@smokywoman) November 1, 2021

This show has lost all credibility!! Rules are mended as per their agendas. When people were evicted for throwing bottles and pushing in previous seasons, why not now! EVICT SIMBA NOW #BB15 #UmarRiaz @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @realumarriaz @iamnomaanellahi — Lubna Lah (@Lubna_Lah) November 1, 2021

What is your reaction on the video?

