Evicted 'Bigg Boss 14' Contestant Vikas Gupta Says No One Supported Him When He Came Out as Bisexual

Bigg Boss fame Vikas Gupta came out as a member of the LGBTQi community through a video post in June, earlier this year. During his recent stint on TV on the reality show's 14th season, Vikas alleged that none of his friends supported him or wrote anything on social media to show that they stood by him during the time he opened up about his sexuality.

After his big fight with fellow contestant Arshi Khan, Vikas is seen pouring his heart out in front of Aly Goni in the bathroom area. Aly and Vikas had also participated together in a previous season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Aly had even accused Vikas of 'snatching away' work from his hands.

Vikas is seen clarifying to Aly that he never took away his work. He says if the channel does not want anyone, who is he to cast him in a role. Furthermore, he said that when he came out as bisexual on social media, none of his friends came out in his support. He cries inconsolably in front of Aly, Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Mahajan.

In a previous interview, Vikas also shared that his family relations have strained since he came out as bisexual in front of public. He got candid and shared that his mom and brother have distanced themselves from him after his Pride moment.

“My brother Sid and my mother left my home some time ago, things had gone very bad after I disclosed my bisexuality to the world. My family finds it embarrassing to have me around them. They don't want to be seen with me,” he had shared in an interview in November.