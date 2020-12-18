Evicted 'Bigg Boss 14' Contestants Kavita Kaushik and Nishant Singh Malkani Get Together, See Pics

They may have left the Bigg Boss house, but actors Kavita Kaushik and Nishant Singh Malkani still remain close friends. In her latest Instagram post, actress Kavita was seen twinning with her former Bigg Boss season 14 inmate, Nishant. Kavita was seen in a yellow kurta and white salwar from Tajnan Jaipur. While the FIR actress wore circular gotta patti side gather ethnic suit, Nishant sported a yellow sweatshirt with white border.

Captioning the image, Kavita wrote, "Picking the lotus from the muck.” The post has received over 45k likes on the photo-sharing platform. Kavita’s fans were quick to shower her with praise. As one fan commented, “U deserve to win the bigg boss show.” While some even asked her why she left the reality show. “Kavita u r a very strong player... But iss Tara apko ghar chodna nehi cahiye tha...contender hai jogda to hoga…(you should not have left the house contenders are there so arguments will naturally happen),” said another fan.

Kavita and Nishant left the Bigg Boss house last month on the same day. While Nishant was evicted from the house, Kavita had to leave because of less votes. The two contestants became good friends in the house, especially when they were locked up in the red zone. It seems their bond even continues outside the show.

Post-eviction, Nishant had a shooting scheduled for his upcoming web-series. Meanwhile, Kavita had a major argument with another strong contestant of the show, Rubina Dilaik. The argument also involved Rubina’s husband Abhinav Shukla, who is also a part of the show. Even though Kavita is not in the show, her allegations against Abhinav have affected the couple inside the house.

Kavita’s husband Ronnit had alleged that Abhinav, who has a drinking problem, used to message his wife and even called her a few times.