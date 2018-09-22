Evil Returns: Todd Phillips Reveals Joaquin Phoenix’s Look in Joker; See Here

The Joker is one of the most loved villains in the world of comics. The Clown Prince's smile has been haunting the superheroes for a long time. On Friday, director Todd Phillips took to Instagram to tease fans by unveiling Joaquin Phoenix's complete look as the Joker.With The Guess Who’s song- Laughing, in the background, we see the actor in long hair, staring right into the camera. By the end of the video, the complete look of Joker is revealed as the actor haunts us with the infamous smirk associated with the character.In Phillip’s version of the movie, the audience will trace the journey of Joker from a comedian to his rise in the world of crime. As per reports, the film will be different from other adaptations of the comic book. It will be an origin story and won't be associated with DC. The plot will apparently focus on the Gotham City's bad guy, in a darker and more experimental way and will be more of a crime drama.On the other hand, Jared Leto will continue to play Joker in the original DC banner.Previously, the iconic character has been played by Jack Nicholson (Batman in 1989), Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight in 2008) and latest by Jared Leto (Suicide Squad in 2016).The full cast of Phillips's untitled project is yet to be revealed. As for the release date, The Hollywood Reporter suggests that the Joker standalone could be in theatres by the end of 2019.