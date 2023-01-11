Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Abhijit Bichukale Shares Health Update After Car Accident

Abhijit Bichukale, the former Bigg Boss Marathi contestant, met with an accident in Pune. As per reports, he was travelling with four others who also suffered injuries. It has been reported that he has suffered a head injury and is undergoing treatment in a hospital. Following the accident, Bichukale shared an update and assured his fans that his health is stable and there is no need to worry. While speaking to the media, Bichukale added that he would soon recover. “I have had a minor accident. Fortunately, I was not seriously injured in this accident. There were some rumours about my accident but nothing like that. I am perfectly fine. I am undergoing treatment on the advice of a private doctor," Bichukale said as per a media portal.

Some reports have also claimed that he has been discharged from the hospital and taken to his home.

Abhijit Bichukale was born and raised in Satara. But because of his business, he resides in Pune where he runs a “pedha" business in Sukarpet Peth.

He gained recognition after he participated in Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 which was hosted by actor Mahesh Manjrekar. On the show, he described himself as an artist, writer, poet and singer. He later entered the 15th edition of Bigg Boss (Hindi) as a wild card entry.

In January 2022, Bichukale created a controversy when he asked TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee for a kiss on national television. Earlier, in 2019, while Bichukale was in the Bigg Boss Marathi house, he was arrested in connection with a cheque bounce case. The police had reportedly issued him summons multiple times but he did not respond. The police issued an arrest warrant on May 21, 2019, and he was arrested from the Bigg Boss house and later produced in court.

Bichukale recently made news when he said that Shah Rukh Khan copied his long-haired look for “Pathaan". “I think Shah Rukh was watching Bigg Boss season 15. And he witnessed my magic. People copy that look (of mine). This trend is perhaps because of me," he said in an interview.

