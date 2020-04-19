MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Ajaz Khan Arrested Over Alleged Hate Speech

Image courtesy: Ajaz Khan/ Twitter

Actor and former Bigg Boss 7 contestant Ajaz Khan has been arrested by Mumbai police for his alleged hate comments amid coronavirus outbreak.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 19, 2020, 12:49 PM IST
Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan has been arrested for allegedly making objectionable remarks in a Facebook post.

The actor was arrested by Khar Police Station on Saturday after he made some objectionable comments during a Facebook live session, according to a report in timesofIndia.com.

The police have reportedly charged Ajaz with hate speech, defamation and violation of prohibitory orders.

This is not the first time the police have taken action against Ajaz, who shot to fame participating in Bigg Boss 7. Last July, he was arrested by Mumbai Cyber Police for posting objectionable videos promoting communal hatred.

The actor also posted a picture on Instagram asking fans to support him.








View this post on Instagram


Jaalim Se kaho,ke jail ki tadad badha dey, Zinda hai abhi mulk me sach bolne wale #SupportAjazkhan #WeWantJusticeForAjazKhan


A post shared by Ajaz Khan (@imajazkhan) on




