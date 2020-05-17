MOVIES

Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Jasleen Matharu Says Anup Jalota Played Cupid for Her and New Partner

Anup Jalota with Jasleen Matharu. (Image: Twitter)

'Bigg Boss 12' contestant Jasleen Matharu says that singer Anup Jalota played match-maker between her and her new partner, a doctor from Bhopal.

  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 3:14 PM IST
Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu, who made headlines for her rumoured relationship with Anup Jalota during the reality show, said that the singer has played match-maker between her and her new partner. The model said that Anup has introduced her to a surgeon from Bhopal virtually.

“Anupji had told me about this doctor, who separated from his wife last year. But, the matter couldn’t progress owing to the lockdown. However, rather than delaying it further, he introduced us virtually. We talk a lot and get along well,” she told Times Of India.

When asked if the doctor asked her about her rumoured relationship with Anup, Jasleen said, “He has not mentioned it even once. Anyway, we don’t talk about each other’s past. He is yet to get a divorce and so, we are taking one day at a time. I just want to say that it’s my life and I am happy that Anupji is involved in it.”

During their stint in Bigg Boss 12, Jasleen and Anup had said they were in a relationship for about 3 years. However, after the show they had said that their relationship was completely platonic and they were like teacher and student.

Recently, a picture of Jasleen wearing vermilion and bangles surfaced with Anup, which made fans think they got married. However, she clarified that it was only for a TikTok video.

