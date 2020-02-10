Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Kamya Panjabi's Wedding Functions Begin With Haldi Ceremony, See Pics
Kamya Panjabi looks like a cheerful bride-to-be in pictures from her haldi ceremony ahead of wedding with Shalabh Dang.
Television actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi tying the knot with her long-term beau Shalabh Dang. Wedding functions have begun and the Doli Armaano Ki actress has shared pictures and videos from her haldi ceremony.
Kamya looked radiant in a yellow ethnic outfit with big, statement earrings. She took to the photo-sharing platform to post some lovely snaps.
Her soon-to-be groom Shalabh had earlier shared a picture and a video from their engagement ceremony. While the F.I.R actress opted for an embroidered sharara in the shades of green, Shalabh donned a royal blue jacket over a blue and white kurta-pajama with formal shoes.
The much-in-love couple had celebrated their kids Aara and Ishan's birthday in Dubai last year. While Aara is Kamya's daughter from her ex-husband Bunty Negi, Ishan is Shalabh's son from his previous marriage.
Kamya had announced her wedding with Shalabh in November last year. She wrote, "So here I m with my fav picture with my fav man @iamshalabhdang announcing my fav date #10thFeb2020. Bless Us for this New Journey New Beginnings."
So here i m with my fav picture with my fav man @iamshalabhdang announcing my fav date #10thFeb2020 ❤️ Bless Us for this New Journey New Beginnings pic.twitter.com/2F3b9G9enR— Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 21, 2019
The couple will tie the knot on February 10.
