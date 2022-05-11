Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Mumtaz Accused of Abusing Maid, Complaint Filed

Actor Mumtaz is a known name in the Tamil film industry. She made her acting debut with the film Monisha En Monalisa in 1999 and has been away from the silver screen for a very long time now. However, now the actor has grabbed headlines for a controversial act. Mumtaz’s maid, who has been working with her for the last six years, has lodged a complaint against her for abuse and not letting her leave the house.

Mumtaj, who lives in Anna Nagar in Chennai, hired two maids a few years ago. Both the girls are sisters and one is reportedly named Muktin. The girls hail from Uttar Pradesh and have been working at Mumtaz’s home for the last six years.

Earlier this week, Muktin called the police emergency number and lodged a complaint, alleging the actor gave them a lot of work and also took away their phones so that they couldn’t contact their families. The maid has also claimed that they do not like working at Mumtaz’s home but she and her sister have been denied permission to go back to their hometown.

Following the call, the Anna Nagar Women’s Police officials rushed to their house of Mumtaz. The investigation is now underway. They have taken Muktin in their custody and have been interrogating her to know the entire matter. When the maid refused to go back to Mumtaz’s home, she was sent into government custody by the Child Welfare Committee.

Mumtaz has acted in several films, including Kushi, Looty, Kanti, and Rajadhi Raja. She was also seen as a contestant in the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan. However, she wasn’t able to bring a great impact to the show and was eliminated in the first few days.

