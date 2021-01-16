A talent manager of the reality show Bigg Boss has reportedly died in a road accident. Pista Dhakad is said to have passed away in Mumbai on Friday. Former contestants like Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana, Kamya Panjabi and Yuvika Chaudhary have mourned the death of the 23-year-old on social media.

Himanshi, who appeared as a contestant on Bigg Boss 13, shared a picture of Pista with the show's host Salman Khan and wrote, "RIP Pista... just got the news of her demise... still in shock... Life is uncertain. PS. Talent manager of Bigg Boss."

Himanshi's co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill also tweeted to mourn Pista's death.

Such a joyful, vibrant, and a happy soul. You will be missed by everyone who's life you touched #RIP Pista😢🙏🏻 — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) January 16, 2021

Bigg Boss 9 contestant Yuvika posted a video clip of Pista eating with her and wrote, "why u left us so early 😢 still in a shock Can’t believe I m writing this RIP bro ❤️ 🙏@pista_dhakad."

Kamya posted a picture of Pista and wrote, "Thats @pista_dhakad 23yr old, a part of biggboss team since last few years and a very very very bright girl.... passed away last night 💔 Rest in Peace sweetheart #pistadhakad."

Pista also worked on reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and The Voice. It is being reported that the talent manager and one of her assistants were on their way back home on a bike post pack-up when they met with an accident.