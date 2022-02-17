Ex-Bigg Boss Marathi Contestant Gayatri Datar's New Song Out. Watch Here

Gayatri Datar, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss Marathi 3, has come out with a new romantic song, and the fans are extremely excited about it. The actor has shared a portion of the song on Instagram. The song is titled Nako Ha Bahana. This romantic number is getting a good response from the audience. A lot of people are also appreciating her look in the song.

Posted a day ago, the video has already received more than 24,000 views and hundreds of comments. In the caption, the actor informed her fans that the new song was out now. Taking about the comments, one of the users wrote, “Extremely so pretty so cute Ravishing", another user said, “Looks good". A third user commented “Congratulations". “Congratulations dear! Very beautiful," said another fan.

Gayatri regularly shared her pictures and videos with her fans on her Instagram handle. She also keeps them updated about her upcoming projects. The song is her first outing after her recent participation in Bigg Boss Marathi.

Gayatri played a great game inside the house. Initially, she was seen playing in a group but then gradually she started playing an individual game. The audience, too, started liking the way she conducted things in the house.

She also made some friends in the house. However, her equation with the housemates did change throughout her stay there. Apart from Gayatri, Mira Jagannath, Utkarsh Shinde, and Jay Dudhane have also started working on their projects after the Bigg Boss stint.

