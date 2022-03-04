Ex-Bigg Boss Marathi Contestants Heena Panchal, Madhav Deochakke's Shake a Leg in Reel

Heena Panchal, popularly known for her stints in Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, has shared an Instagram reel with her former co-contestant Madhav Deochakke. Sharing the reel on her social media handle, Heena wrote, “Tell me why do you like me so much? @maadhavcdeochake #reelitfeelit #heenapanchal #actorslife”

In the reel, both are dancing to the song, Tum Itne Achche Ho Kiss Liye, in the middle of a park. While Heena is seen in a purple short dress paired with silver solid block heels, Madhav is wearing jeans and a shirt. Many in the comments have praised Heena for her looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heena Panchal (@theofficialheena)

Meanwhile, in another reel, the duo shook a leg to the popular song Oo antawa mama, from Pushpa: The Rise. The video has enthralled the fans, and they are all praises for the duo’s chemistry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heena Panchal (@theofficialheena)

Heena Panchal is an ardent social media user. She is best known as the carbon copy of Bollywood actor Malaika Arora. She is popular among the masses for her hot looks.

Heena started her film career in 2014. But she gained more fame as an item girl than a female lead. She has lent her voice to many item songs for Southern films, including Hookah, Mohalla, Bebo Bebo, Raju O Raju, Bogan, etc. She was a wild card entry in the Bigg Boss Marathi house.

In August last year, Heena’s name caught attention as she was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS), COPTA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003), Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949, and IPC Sec 188.

The actor, along with 21 others, was arrested by the Nashik rural police in June last year during a raid at an alleged rave party held at a private villa in Igatpuri.

