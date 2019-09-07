Take the pledge to vote

Ex Bigg Boss Tamil Contestant Files Complaint of Mental Harassment Against Kamal Haasan

Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Madhumitha has filed an official complaint against Haasan, her co-contestants and the channel accusing them of mental harassment.

News18.com

Updated:September 7, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
Popular reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil 3, hosted by Kamal Haasan, has been in the news ever since it began. Now reportedly, an ex-Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Madhumitha has filed an official complaint against Haasan, her co-contestants from Bigg Boss and the channel, accusing them of mental harassment. She was recently eliminated from the reality show.

In her complaint, filed at the Nazarathpet police station in Chennai, Madhumitha has accused her co-contestants of bullying her, adding, that she raised the concern with Haasan too but he did not intervene. She alleges that she was harassed to an extent that she ended up hurting herself inside the Bigg Boss house.

Earlier, it was reported that she had violated the norms of the show and, therefore, was evicted.

This is not the first time that the Haasan is facing legal issues because of the show. Earlier in 2018, a fringe outfit, Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK), had filed a complaint against Haasan demanding a ban on the show citing that the show denigrated Tamil culture.

The same fringe group had filed a complaint against Bigg Boss Season 1 too, seeking legal action against Haasan and the contestants. In its complaint, the fringe group said the show ridiculed the "Invocation to Tamil mother (Tamil Thaai Vazhthu)".​

The actor has been hosting the show for three seasons now.

