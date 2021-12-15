Ex-Bigg Boss Telugu Contestant Anchor Ravi Files Police Complaint Against Online Abusers

Anchor Ravi on Tuesday complained to the police against online abusers who are busy “defaming others" and spreading negativity on the internet. He has filed the complaint at the Cyber Crime cell, Cyberabad commissionerate in Hyderabad. This comes days after he got evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

Ace anchor and former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant has shared a picture of himself handing over the written complaint to the police. He has said that “a strict action" against online abusers has been guaranteed to him.

Ravi has expressed hope that his initiative will instil fear in minds of those who intend to post anything negative on social media.

In his recent live interaction on Instagram, Ravi expressed his concerns over the online abuses against his family, especially daughter Viya. In his live interaction, he said that he has been contemplating ways to battle online abuse. In the past, too, he has been vocal about the menace of online abuse.

Ever since he came out from Bigg Boss Telugu house, Ravi has been aggressively supporting his bestie Sreerama and has urged the audience to vote for him. As Ravi is supporting Sreerama, he was trolled by a section of netizens and they also targeted his daughter.

Angered by this, Ravi had posted an Instagram story that read, “Legally, I shall go to any extent to punish them."

Sreerama is among the top finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. A winner will be crowned in the grand finale on December 19 (Sunday).

Anchor Ravi was hailed as one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. He was evicted from the house on November 28. Ravi was shocked to find himself evicted from the house. Later, he accepted that he had made wrong calculations, which landed him in the elimination zone.

