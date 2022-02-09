Ex-Bigg Boss Telugu Contestant Sarayu Roy Courts Controversy Over Controversial Ad Video

Former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Sarayu Roy recently visited a police station in Hyderabad after she was served a notice for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. She was summoned by Banjara Hills police station on Monday after a case was filed against her.

Several videos and pictures of her walking into the police station have been doing rounds on social media. Though media reports claimed that she was arrested, she denied the reports, saying that she went to the police station after being summoned.

A recent ad commercial was shot featuring Sarayu and a few others in an inebriated state. In the video, they were raising slogans Ganpati Bappa Moriya in an inebriated state. According to reports, a member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Telangana’s Siricilla filed a case against Sarayu in Ranjanna Sircilla. Later, the case was transferred to Banjara Hills police station. He complained that the ad commercial hurt the sentiments of Hindus and women. She went to the police station after being summoned.

Denying her arrest, Sarayu told Etimes, “I have come to the police station now to meet the complainant and know what the real problem is."

Sarayu was a contestant in season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu and the first one to get evicted in September 2021. She is a popular YouTube content creator. She has her channel on YouTube called 7Arts, which has 1.3 million subscribers. She has also been a part of many short films, including Carpool, Tholi Parichayam, Gangster among others. Sarayu was a part of the Telugu TV serial Ninne Pelladatha.

Sarayu is known for her controversial content on social media. After her eviction from Bigg Boss, she had alleged that fans of other contestants were abusing her.

