Ex-Contestants Shehnaaz Gill, Gautam Gulati to Join Bigg Boss 14 as Toofani Seniors?

Bigg Boss 14 creators are going all out this season to create as much excitement as they can. The first step was adding a bunch of former contestants as 'Toofani Seniors' to the existing pool of contestants. Former winners Sidharth Shukla (BB13) and Gauahar Khan (BB7), and runner-up Hina Khan (BB 11) are 'ruling' the house at the moment.

As if the Bigg Boss house wasn’t enough to keep the contestants on their toes, the Seniors' job is to run this ship as tight as possible. Gauahar is the head of the kitchen, without her permission no one can even have a cup of tea.

Sidharth is the master of the bedroom and can have anyone locked out. Meanwhile Hina is the 'principal' of luxury, no one can take things from BB mall or other items of vanity or luxury without her approval.

The trio has been constantly shaking things up, creating conflict, all which results in entertaining content for the viewers. But now, the tension bar is about to rise higher as Shenaaz Gill from BB13 is also rumoured to become one of the Toofani Seniors in upcoming episodes.

During a live session with fans, she gave a very cryptic response to a fan's question about whether or not she was going back to the house, reported Spotboye.

She said, "Mera khatam hogaya. Kyu jau mein dobara, mujhe kya zaroorat hai Bigg Boss mein aane ki. Mereko toh sab kuch mil gaya, joh mujhe chahiye tha. Ab toh main agar gayi toh as a guest jaugi like 'hello, hi, okay, bye.” (I am done, so why should I go again? I got a job now. even if I go, it will be as guest).

Fans are hoping this means yes, as they continue to speculate about Shenaaz's relationship with Sidharth. The two were extremely close on BB13 and have been spotted together several times in the last year. Watch the video here:

There is another former contestant who is rumoured to become the fourth Senior. Gautam Gulati, winner of Bigg Boss 8, posted this tweet last week.

“Sad that I could not join big boss last week because of shooting schedule per soch raha hu in sab ko jane do phir marta hu entry jaldi, Akela, Kyun big boss ? @ColorsTV”.

Sad that I could not join big boss last week because of shooting schedule per soch raha hu in sab ko jane do phir marta hu entry jaldi Akela kyun big boss ? @ColorsTV — Gautam Gulati (@TheGautamGulati) October 5, 2020

The 14th season of the Salman Khan hosted show began last weekend and is already making headlines with controversial content.