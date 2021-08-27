Ex-iKON Star BI Requests 'One More Chance' as Prosecutors Seek 3 Years Behind Bars in Drug Abuse Case

B.I, former leader of K-pop boy band iKON, was indicted in May this year for suspicions of purchasing marijuana and LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) in 2016 and using some of the drugs. On August 26, he had his first hearing regarding violation of the Act on the Control of Narcotics, etc at Seoul Central District Court. Prosecutors have sought a three-year prison sentence for B.I, several Korean news reports said.

The prosecution stated, “B.I used marijuana a total of three times in March 2016 and April 2016, and he also purchased LSD around that time." The prosecutors requested the Seoul Central District Court sentence him to three years behind bars and order a payment of 1.5 million won (US$1,282) in restitution. “As an entertainer loved by the public, the accused amassed an enormous amount of profits through show business activities for the following three years after the crime," a prosecutor pointed out during the hearing.

The 25-year-old artist, whose legal name is Kim Han-bin, in his final statement to the court, appealed for leniency, asking it to give him “one more chance" to live as a person who can be forgiven and deliver on his pledge. B.I commented, “I admit to all of these charges and am self-reflecting.” Ahead of the hearing, B.I also submitted a letter of apology to the court on August 25.

The drug scandal involving BI led to the resignation of Yang Hyun-suk as CEO of YG Entertainment, home to iKON, as well as other prominent K-pop bands like BLACKPINK. B.I also left iKON over the scandal and had his contract with YG terminated. The final court ruling on the drug abuse case is slated for September 10.

