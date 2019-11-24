Ex-member of K-pop Girl Group Found Dead at Home
She debuted with the five-member Kara in 2008. It was one of the early girl groups that helped fan the global K-pop wave, building large fan bases in Japan, China and other countries.
Representative image.
A former member of South Korea’s top K-pop girl group was found dead on Sunday, the country’s Yonhap news agency reported citing police.
The body of Koo Hara, 28, was discovered at her home in southern Seoul, Yonhap said.
Police were not immediately available for comment.
Koo, better known as Hara in other parts of Asia, had spoken out against cyber bullying. In June, a month after she was found unconscious at her home and hospitalized, she said it was difficult to overcome depression and pleaded for positive comment on social media.
She debuted with the five-member Kara in 2008. It was one of the early girl groups that helped fan the global K-pop wave, building large fan bases in Japan, China and other countries.
After a deal with a South Korean management agency was terminated, Koo launched a career as a solo artist in Japan and held a concert there this month.
Another K-pop star, Sulli, a former member of girl group f(x), who was a close friend of Koo’s and had also spoken out against cyber bullying, also died in October.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi Memes Will Light up Your Day
- Bigg Boss 13: Fans Upset with Salman Khan After He Supports Shehnaz Gill Over Himanshi Khurana
- This Modified Royal Enfield Called Dharma Will Make You Want One
- Sai Praneeth Gets Engaged, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Attend Ceremony
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 Beta Update: Death Race Mode, TPP to FPP Switch, and More