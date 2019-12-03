Ex-Miss Ukraine Veronika Didusenko Takes Legal Action Against Miss World After Being Disqualified for Being a Mother
Veronika Didusenko took to Instagram and blasted the Miss Universe organisers. She said the rules are discriminatory on various grounds.
Ex-Miss Ukraine, Veronika Didusenko was stripped off of her crown when the organisers of the Miss World pageant banned her from representing her country after finding out she was divorced and has a child. The model has now sued the organisers for their 'sexist and outdated' rules and has launched an online campaign called #righttobeamother.
The 24-year-old took to Instagram blasting the organisation and said its rules were "discriminatory on various grounds, namely marital status, and pregnancy and maternity."
"I don't want the crown back. I want to get the rules changed for wider society. These rules are a systemic, widespread and international policy that results in discrimination on large scale across many countries," she also wrote.
My dear followers!❤️ ⠀ I’m so impressed, happy, proud and overwhelmed with our media coverage in the UK🇬🇧. ⠀ I can’t believe we could raise so much awareness to our campaign #righttobeamother which aims to change the discriminatory entry requirements of international beauty pageants to allow all women to participate. ⠀ I would like to see @Missworld and the other global running beauty pageants which seem to be stuck in the dark ages lift all entry restrictions so that these competitions are truly representative of all women in society today🌍. ⠀ Thousands of people have supported my campaign #righttobeamother across social media and I regularly receive thank you notes. I’m grateful to each one of you!!! Nothing would happen without your support, inspiration, help, courage, all of the stories you shared with me. ⠀ THANK YOU!
Veronika's lawsuit claims that Miss World breached the Equality Act, 2010, of the United Kingdom, which prohibits discrimination against anyone on the basis of age, gender reassignment, being married or in a civil partnership, being pregnant or on maternity leave, race and various other factors.
Miss World Organisers are yet to comment on the issue.
