Ex-Miss Ukraine Veronika Didusenko Takes Legal Action Against Miss World After Being Disqualified for Being a Mother

Ex-Miss Ukraine, Veronika Didusenko was stripped off of her crown when the organisers of the Miss World pageant banned her from representing her country after finding out she was divorced and has a child. The model has now sued the organisers for their 'sexist and outdated' rules and has launched an online campaign called #righttobeamother.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram blasting the organisation and said its rules were "discriminatory on various grounds, namely marital status, and pregnancy and maternity."

"I don't want the crown back. I want to get the rules changed for wider society. These rules are a systemic, widespread and international policy that results in discrimination on large scale across many countries," she also wrote.

Veronika's lawsuit claims that Miss World breached the Equality Act, 2010, of the United Kingdom, which prohibits discrimination against anyone on the basis of age, gender reassignment, being married or in a civil partnership, being pregnant or on maternity leave, race and various other factors.

Miss World Organisers are yet to comment on the issue.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.