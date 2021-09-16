Ex Mr India Contest Winner Manoj Patil Attempts Suicide, Blames Actor Sahil Khan for Defaming Him

Former Mr India contest winner Manoj Patil allegedly tried to attempt suicide by consuming sleeping pills at his residence in suburban Oshiwara in the wee hours on Thursday, police said. After the alleged incident, which took place between 12.30 am and 1 am at Patil’s home in Saileela building in Oshiwara, his family members rushed him to a hospital where his condition was stated to be “critical", his manager Pari Naaz confirmed to news agency PTI.

Patil, 29, a “self-made" athlete and a model, had a few days back submitted a letter to the Oshiwara police, demanding action against a Bollywood actor, who has been identified as Sahil Khan as per a report in India Today, for allegedly defaming him on social media and creating problems in his professional life, she said.

She said they had demanded that an FIR be lodged against the actor. Meanwhile, an official at the Oshiwara police station said no FIR has been registered so far. “Our official visited the Cooper Hospital where Patil is admitted," he added. Patil, born in 1992, won the Mr. India Men’s Physique Overall Championship in 2016.

This comes after the Bombay High Court quashed two FIRs registered in Mumbai against Sahil Khan in 2015 on a complaint filed by Ayesha Shroff, the wife of veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, over allegations of cheating and criminal intimidation. Khan began his career with a music video of Stereo Nation Nachange Sari Raat. He became a household name with his lead role in the 2001 comedy Style, which was a huge box office success. He then went on to appear in Xcuse Me, which was a sequel to Style. Xcuse Me, also starring Sharman Joshi, was a moderate success at the box office. Khan also starred in Aladin and Ramaa: The Saviour, a jungle thriller.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

