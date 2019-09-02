Ex-Roadie Shiv Thakare Wins Bigg Boss Marathi 2 Beating Neha Shitole

Shiv Thakare, a former Roadies contestant, has bagged the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss Marathi season 2. Thakare, who enjoys an immense fan following on social media, won the show with a huge margin. He managed to win hearts with his simplicity and honesty, and walked away with the prize money of Rs 17 lakh.

Thakare faced tough competition from Neha Shitole in the finale. Six contestants - Veena Jagtap, Shivani Surve, Neha Shitole, Aroh Welankar, Kishori Shahanehad and Shiv made it to the finals, but it was Thakare and actress Shitole who were fighting for the first spot. Filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar, the host of the show, declared Shiv as the winner at the finale.

Thakare's official Instagram page shared photos of him with the trophy with a caption that said, "Our #MarathiBoy Shiv Thakare has won BiggBossMarathi Season 2! He has won only because of your support! Not only Shiv but you all have won! Thank you so much for your love. God bless you!"

During the grand finale night, Manjrekar praised Shiv for his honesty and for not being fake on the show. Thakare's Roadies mentors Rannvijay and others were also seen supporting him when he was inside the house.

During his stay in the BB house, his love story with Veena Jagtap made headlines. They were always seen together on the show and were inseparable. During the family task, Thakare's mother had entered the house, and made it obvious that she is not too fond of their relationship. She even told him very clearly that Veena is playing for herself and even he should start doing the same.

During a press conference in the Bigg Boss Marathi house, Thakare had told the media that he will try to convince his mother to agree to their relationship.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.