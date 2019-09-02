Ex-Roadie Shiv Thakare Wins Bigg Boss Marathi 2 Beating Neha Shitole
Former Roadies contestant Shiv Thakare was declared the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 and walked away with the prize of Rs 17 lakh.
Image: Instagram
Shiv Thakare, a former Roadies contestant, has bagged the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss Marathi season 2. Thakare, who enjoys an immense fan following on social media, won the show with a huge margin. He managed to win hearts with his simplicity and honesty, and walked away with the prize money of Rs 17 lakh.
Thakare faced tough competition from Neha Shitole in the finale. Six contestants - Veena Jagtap, Shivani Surve, Neha Shitole, Aroh Welankar, Kishori Shahanehad and Shiv made it to the finals, but it was Thakare and actress Shitole who were fighting for the first spot. Filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar, the host of the show, declared Shiv as the winner at the finale.
Thakare's official Instagram page shared photos of him with the trophy with a caption that said, "Our #MarathiBoy Shiv Thakare has won BiggBossMarathi Season 2! He has won only because of your support! Not only Shiv but you all have won! Thank you so much for your love. God bless you!"
During the grand finale night, Manjrekar praised Shiv for his honesty and for not being fake on the show. Thakare's Roadies mentors Rannvijay and others were also seen supporting him when he was inside the house.
During his stay in the BB house, his love story with Veena Jagtap made headlines. They were always seen together on the show and were inseparable. During the family task, Thakare's mother had entered the house, and made it obvious that she is not too fond of their relationship. She even told him very clearly that Veena is playing for herself and even he should start doing the same.
During a press conference in the Bigg Boss Marathi house, Thakare had told the media that he will try to convince his mother to agree to their relationship.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lisa Haydon Shows Off Baby Bump in This Stunning Maternity Photoshoot, See Pic
- Weekly Tech Recap: OnePlus TV, Redmi Note 8 Launch, PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Update and More
- ‘We are all Doomed’: If Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Account Isn't Safe, Whose is?
- 'Mr Beast' Leaves Customers Emotional After Giving Away Free Cars Worth Rs 72 Lakh
- Four Upcoming WhatsApp Features That Will Make The Popular Messaging App Even Better