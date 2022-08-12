Ex-Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Unveils Title Of Freedom Fighter Khudiram Bose’s Biopic

Debutante producer Rajitha Vijay Jagarlamudi recently announced a biopic of one of the most prominent freedom fighters to come out of Bengal, Khudiram Bose. A cinematic retelling of his valour and martyrdom has not been done before and Rajitha wants to bring Khudiram alive on screen for people to know about him better. The film will be made by producer Rajitha Vijay Jagarlamudi and talented director Vidya Sagar Raju. Jagarlamudi Parvathi is the presenter of the biopic, which is made by Golden Rain Productions. The project’s creators recently announced it with the statement, “It’s a battle that has etched its way into history yet was a hidden gem.”

The title of the film is Khudiram Bose and it was unveiled by former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu. The catchphrase of the title includes, “The first youngest freedom fighter”. The film will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Hindi.

Rakesh Jagarlamudi makes his acting debut in this ambitious endeavour that brings together some of the best technical and acting talent. Stunt director Kanal Kannan, award-winning production designer Padma Sri Thota Tharani, cameraman Rasool Ellore, and music director Mani Sharma have all joined this grand drama. Baladitya, as a dialogue writer, and editor Marthand K. Venkatesh have also joined the team.

Being the youngest freedom fighter the Indian liberation movement produced, Khudiram Bose was born in 1889. He is most known to history fans and scholars for the infamous Muzaffarpur Conspiracy Case, in which the British Raj found him guilty and condemned him to death in 1908. Khudiram faced the gallows with a smile at the mere age of 18, making him also one of the youngest martyrs of the freedom movement.

