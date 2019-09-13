Ex-wife Amber Heard Wants to Dig Deep into Johnny Depp's Legal Past

Actress Amber Heard is seeking information about substance abuse and previous arrests involving her former husband and actor Johnny Depp, to prepare for her case against him. Heard, who has hired lawyers to defend her in a $50 million defamation suit, is asking Depp to turn over records related to his arrests and drug treatment, reports Variety.com.

Back in March, Depp filed a lawsuit, accusing Heard for hampering his career by writing a Washington Post piece talking about domestic violence allegations against him. Heard first accused Depp of hitting her during their divorce in 2016.

Depp continues to deny the allegations. He claims that Heard's opinion piece prompted Disney to drop him from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Heard's lawyers have sought to dismiss the case, arguing that the op/ed did not even mention Depp by name.

Heard is represented by Roberta Kaplan, the co-founder of the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund.

On Thursday, she filed a motion asking a judge to order Depp to turn over records related to his substance abuse. Depp has refused to turn over the records, arguing they are irrelevant and would invade his privacy.

