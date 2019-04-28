Take the pledge to vote

Exactly Two Years After Baahubali 2 Released, Avengers Endgame is Challenging Its Box Office Records

The Marvel movie is well on it way to smash the records set by the Prabhas film two years ago.

News18.com

Updated:April 28, 2019, 2:59 PM IST
Exactly Two Years After Baahubali 2 Released, Avengers Endgame is Challenging Its Box Office Records
Images: Twitter
The last Friday of April is proving to be the luckiest for big budget fantasy/superhero films in India. Avengers: Infinity War was released on April 27, 2018, while its sequel Avengers: Endgame hit the theatres on April 26, 2019. Our very own Indian fantasy magnum opus, Baahubali 2, with a protagonist no less than a superhero, released on April 28, 2017.

Avengers: Endgame is probably the second biggest craze to hit screens in India after Baahubali: The Conclusion in the last few years. And the Marvel movie is well on it way to smash the records set by the Prabhas film two years ago. According to Box Office India, Baahubali 2 earned Rs 40 crores on its opening day, and over Rs 127 crores in its first weekend.

Avengers: Endgame has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in two days, and film trade analysts have predicted that the film will rake in Rs 150 crores in India in the first weekend. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about Endgame's potential to surpass records of Baahubali 2.




He also referred to the fact that the opening of this film has broken the myth that massive screen count is the key to collect big numbers. Endgame has managed to earn Rs 53 crores on day 1, releasing in 2845 screens, with a much higher occupancy than big Hindi films that open in 4000+ screens. Thugs of Hindostan and Kalank, two major Hindi flops in recent times, had opened in 5000 and 4000 screens, respectively.




