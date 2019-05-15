Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Exactly What is Haunting Taapsee Pannu in Game Over? See Teaser

Taapsee Pannu is returning to the fold of suspense-thrillers with 'Game Over.'

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2019, 1:17 PM IST
Exactly What is Haunting Taapsee Pannu in Game Over? See Teaser
A still from 'Game Over'
Loading...
The makers of Taapsee Pannu-starrer Game Over have released a small teaser of the upcoming film on You Tube. Touted as a suspense-thriller, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual is helmed by Ashwin Saravanan and will release on June 14.

The teaser trailer of Game Over gives an inkling that it is unlike any other film the audiences have come across recently. During the opening moments of the one-and-a-half minute clip, we see a reclusive and irritated Taapsee, who has conveniently shut herself off from the world, growing increasingly scared of something inside her home, one that houses video games and superhero figurines.

A few mysterious cuts later, we see her wheelchair bound, with both her legs fractured and bandaged. As the sense of foreboding increases, with contrasting shots of light and darkness, a silhouetted outline of a person can be spotted in her vicinity. The eerie score adds to the discomfort of the viewers and a final shot of a burning gaming console wraps off the suspenseful teaser.

See here:



Game Over is written by Saravanan and Kaavya Ramkumar, and shot by DoP A Vasanth. As announced earlier, the film will be presented by renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Last week, Anurag announced that he has joined hands with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not studios to present the Hindi version of the bilingual film. Taapsee and Anurag had earlier worked on the 2018 romantic drama Manmarziyaan, which also starred Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan. Anurag is also involved in the actress' another film titled Saand Ki Aankh.

