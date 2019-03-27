Excited Amitabh Bachchan Whistles, Makes Video of Daughter Shweta Bachchan as She Walks the Ramp

T 3130 - Daughter's are THE best .. ! elegance grace and dignity ! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ you Shweta ..

अभी कल तक ही तो हम तुम्हें चलना सिखा रहे थे , और आज ये .. इतनी जल्दी समय कैसे निकल गया , बस पता ही नहीं चला pic.twitter.com/tBQddBlxOO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 24, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan recently left his stardom behind and acted like a typical excited father when his daughter Shweta hit the ramp in ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's creation.In a video, which has gone viral, Amitabh is seen whistling at a paparazzi and asking him to move away to let him capture Shweta's ramp walk. Big B and his wife and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan are also seen cheering Shweta.After the gala, held last week, the "Pink" actor took to Instagram to share the photograph of Shweta's ramp walk. Praising her, he wrote: "To the best always...tonight elegance, grace and dignity."Last month, Amitabh had penned a heartfelt post for his daughter as her debut novel "Paradise Towers" had become one of the best-selling fiction books. Big B took to social media and wrote: "Nothing brings greater pride to a father than the achievement of a daughter. Daughters are special."On the work front, Amitabh will be next seen in "Brahmastra".