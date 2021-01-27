Excited Ekta Kapoor Wishes Son Ravie on His Birthday with the Sweetest Selfie

Ekta Kapoor, who welcomed son Ravie via surrogacy in 2019, is celebrating his second birthday today. She shared a sweet selfie with the little one and expressed her excitement in the caption, calling him her "turning point landmark gift".

Sharing a happy selfie with Ravie, Ekta wrote, "Happpiest bdayyyyy ravioli ! Nothing more to say but that u are my turning point landmark gift! I still get shocked ( in a good way) n say 'I'm ur mommy) I loveeeeeeee uuuuuuuuuuu."

Tusshar Kapoor wished his nephew Ravie with a video, in which Ekta could be heard telling her brother, “I have a feeling he loves you much more than he loves me. You come to know when the child finds their own person. They have instincts, we don't. He knows his mama is a clean-hearted person.” She called it the "sweetest sight (she has) seen in the longest time".

“#HappybirthdayRavie. My second born has turned two years old.....God bless you pudding! #angel #love #ravie #birthday,” Tusshar captioned the post. The actor also has a son via surrogacy, named Laksshya.

Many of her industry colleagues also wished the little one in the comments section. Ekta's friend Karan Johar, who is also father to twins via surrogacy, commented "Happy birthday my darling Ravie!!!! Hugs and kisses from Yash Roohi and me."

"Bless my Ravie, may he have all the happiness & success in the world," actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani commented. "All my love to the lil munchkin. Happy happiest birthday," Mouni Roy wrote.